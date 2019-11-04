James Investment Research Inc. Reduces Stock Position in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 80.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 26,800 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in American Axle & Manufact. were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 4,976.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. TheStreet lowered American Axle & Manufact. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on American Axle & Manufact. from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

NYSE AXL opened at $10.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.17. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

