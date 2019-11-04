James Investment Research Inc. Has $141,000 Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 61.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 3.3% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 5.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 2.6% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 2.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, RDL Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 2.0% during the second quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 17,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

NYSE:ALSN opened at $44.03 on Monday. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $52.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average of $45.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 91.48%. The company had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.