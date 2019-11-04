James Investment Research Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter valued at $711,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 819,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,090,000 after purchasing an additional 24,228 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,581,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,424,000 after purchasing an additional 500,311 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,452,000.

Shares of EWY opened at $60.09 on Monday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $65.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.99.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

