J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Cut to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $115.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JBHT. Loop Capital lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen reissued a market perform rating and set a $108.00 target price (down from $113.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $106.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.29.

JBHT stock opened at $119.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $83.64 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 5.46%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.34%.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $175,005.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,237.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total transaction of $521,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,688.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,950 shares of company stock worth $9,803,681 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 7.3% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 20.5% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 269.8% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 12,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 10.7% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

