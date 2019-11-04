Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) and First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NYSE:FMBH) Head-To-Head Comparison

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) and First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Itau Unibanco pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Itau Unibanco pays out 6.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Itau Unibanco and First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itau Unibanco $46.96 billion 1.88 $6.81 billion $0.67 13.52 First Mid-Illinois Bancshares $159.98 million 3.68 $36.60 million $2.73 12.92

Itau Unibanco has higher revenue and earnings than First Mid-Illinois Bancshares. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Itau Unibanco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Itau Unibanco and First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itau Unibanco 15.57% 18.40% 1.72% First Mid-Illinois Bancshares 22.75% 9.29% 1.19%

Risk and Volatility

Itau Unibanco has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Itau Unibanco and First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Itau Unibanco 1 3 3 0 2.29 First Mid-Illinois Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

Itau Unibanco currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 49.01%. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.74%. Given Itau Unibanco’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Itau Unibanco is more favorable than First Mid-Illinois Bancshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.1% of Itau Unibanco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Itau Unibanco beats First Mid-Illinois Bancshares on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans. The company also provides credits cards; investment and private banking services; property, casualty, and life insurance products; reinsurance products; and private pension plans and premium bonds. In addition, it offers consumer finance credit; and capitalization, leasing, and brokerage services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through a network of 4,981 branches and client service branches, as well as 46,965 automated teller machines. The company was formerly known as Itaú Unibanco Banco Múltiplo S.A. and changed its name to Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. in April 2009. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. operates as a subsidiary of IUPAR – Itaú Unibanco Participações S.A.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases. It also offers wealth management services, which include estate planning, investment, and farm management services for individuals; and employee benefit services for business enterprises. In addition, the company provides commercial lines insurance to businesses, as well as homeowner, automobile, health, life, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. As of March 4, 2019, it operated through a network of 67 banking centers in Illinois and Missouri, and a loan production office in Indiana. The company was formerly known as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to First Mid Bancshares, Inc. in April 2019. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

