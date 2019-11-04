iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.08% of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IHE. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter valued at about $405,000. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter valued at about $599,000.

IHE stock opened at $146.26 on Monday. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $131.91 and a one year high of $161.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.70.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

