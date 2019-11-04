iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,662 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares Silver Trust worth $11,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 24,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 36,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 49,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $16.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.22. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $18.35.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

