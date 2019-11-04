iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) is Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Stelac Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,316 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 7.3% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stelac Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.1% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $53.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,496. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.32 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.31.

