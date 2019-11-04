iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Sets New 1-Year High at $166.52

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $166.52 and last traded at $166.38, with a volume of 24785 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $165.49.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% during the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

