iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Hudock Capital Group LLC

Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of Hudock Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alley Co LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 74,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,675,000. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 116,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 77.3% during the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 25,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $325,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $113.80. 14,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,825. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.97 and a 200-day moving average of $113.36. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.42 and a fifty-two week high of $115.42.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

