iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) Shares Purchased by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian owned 0.18% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,181,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,610,000 after purchasing an additional 238,372 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 353,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 52,422 shares in the last quarter. Fis Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 70,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 37,918 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 173,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 55,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWM opened at $28.41 on Monday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.69.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

