iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF (BATS:FIBR) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF (BATS:FIBR) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.34. 6,559 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF has a 52-week low of $96.50 and a 52-week high of $101.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.26 and its 200 day moving average is $100.65.

