iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s Largest Position

Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,255,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,776 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 18.5% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $435,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $198.93. The stock had a trading volume of 21,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,761. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $198.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

