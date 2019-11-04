iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Hits New 52-Week High at $309.76

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $309.76 and last traded at $309.33, with a volume of 159500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $307.95.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $299.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.71.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 158,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 434.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 156,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,036,000 after buying an additional 126,935 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.