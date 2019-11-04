iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,071,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,413 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 12.5% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $65,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 164.6% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 458,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,969,972 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.91.

