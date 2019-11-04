iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 145,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 14.7% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $20,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 17,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

TLT stock traded down $1.79 on Monday, hitting $138.77. 243,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,903,339. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.90 and a 1-year high of $148.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.99 and a 200-day moving average of $134.99.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

