IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QMN) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QMN) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.86 and last traded at $26.83, 7 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.76.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average of $26.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $506,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 270,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period.

