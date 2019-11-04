IOST (IOST) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $39.69 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 4th. IOST has a market capitalization of $80.66 million and $39.69 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST token can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Livecoin, Upbit and CoinZest. During the last seven days, IOST has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00042025 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.77 or 0.05857642 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000404 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014589 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045446 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00034415 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bitrue, IDEX, Kucoin, Kyber Network, OKEx, IDAX, Binance, Upbit, DigiFinex, Cobinhood, Koinex, WazirX, Livecoin, HitBTC, DDEX, Bitkub, CoinZest, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, BigONE, Vebitcoin, Huobi, BitMart, Zebpay, Bithumb, Ethfinex, DragonEX, CoinBene, GOPAX, Coineal, OTCBTC, ABCC and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

