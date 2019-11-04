Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) by 1,098.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 183,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,518 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ion Geophysical were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ion Geophysical by 3.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 728,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ion Geophysical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 496,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ion Geophysical by 666.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 55,302 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ion Geophysical by 190.6% in the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 61,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 40,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Ion Geophysical during the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on IO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ion Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ion Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of NYSE IO opened at $9.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06. Ion Geophysical Corp has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 3.98.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Ion Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 2,207.78% and a negative net margin of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $53.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ion Geophysical Corp will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ion Geophysical Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

