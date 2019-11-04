Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Downgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on INVH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.45.

NYSE:INVH traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.40. 3,053,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,865,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average of $27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $31.32.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $443.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.66 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Partner Blackstone sold 44,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,239,920,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ernest Michael Freedman sold 31,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $906,051.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 342,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,738,550.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,061,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,696,352 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,328,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,034,000 after acquiring an additional 13,491,691 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,366,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1,373.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,768,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,327,000 after acquiring an additional 22,154,878 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,481,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,318,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,610,000 after acquiring an additional 28,103 shares in the last quarter.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

