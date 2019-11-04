Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.31

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.31 and last traded at $37.27, with a volume of 124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.14.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 92.2% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 35,796 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after buying an additional 34,437 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 430,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,328,000 after buying an additional 33,126 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter worth $974,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter worth $382,000.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

