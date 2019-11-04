Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) Position Lifted by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 933,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,717 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 5.3% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $19,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCK. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $482,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 196,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 47,219 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $550,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCK remained flat at $$21.30 on Monday. 85,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,163. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $21.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.