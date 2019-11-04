Invacio (INV) Price Hits $0.0067

Invacio (CURRENCY:INV) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Invacio token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Mercatox. Invacio has a total market cap of $196,466.00 and approximately $4,052.00 worth of Invacio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Invacio has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Invacio Token Profile

Invacio is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2016. Invacio’s total supply is 29,467,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,365,866 tokens. Invacio’s official website is www.invacio.com . Invacio’s official Twitter account is @Invacio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Invacio

Invacio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invacio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invacio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invacio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

