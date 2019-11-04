International Money Express (IMXI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. International Money Express had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $82.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. On average, analysts expect International Money Express to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

International Money Express stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.69. 59 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,641. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $581.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.40 and a beta of -0.20.

IMXI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $17.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Money Express currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In other International Money Express news, insider Solomon Cohen sold 16,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $210,477.00. Also, major shareholder William Velez sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $95,680.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,157. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

