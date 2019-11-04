Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 569,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,869 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 4.6% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned 0.08% of Danaher worth $82,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,051,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 77,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 33,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.35. The company had a trading volume of 775,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,024. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $147.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.52 per share, with a total value of $348,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,030,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,808,802.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Danaher from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price objective on Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.86.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

