Integumen (LON:SKIN) Stock Price Down 2%

Integumen PLC (LON:SKIN)’s stock price was down 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.72 ($0.02), approximately 2,282,386 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 5,352% from the average daily volume of 41,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.76 ($0.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 million and a P/E ratio of -3.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.84.

About Integumen (LON:SKIN)

Integumen Plc, a personal health care company, develops and commercializes a range of products for oral, skin, and wound care markets. The company develops TS1, a disposable tongue vacuum cleaner for professional use in the dental surgery, a tongue gel, and a handle, which turns the tongue vacuum cleaner into a tongue scraper for home use.

