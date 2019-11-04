Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) CMO Marta Debellis Sells 236 Shares

Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) CMO Marta Debellis sold 236 shares of Instructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $10,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 515 shares in the company, valued at $23,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marta Debellis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 24th, Marta Debellis sold 382 shares of Instructure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $16,808.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Marta Debellis sold 515 shares of Instructure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $21,630.00.

On Thursday, October 10th, Marta Debellis sold 412 shares of Instructure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $17,304.00.

Instructure stock opened at $46.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. Instructure Inc has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.78.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Instructure Inc will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Instructure in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James downgraded Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Instructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.97.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in Instructure during the second quarter worth $27,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Instructure during the second quarter worth $58,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Instructure during the second quarter worth $63,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Instructure during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Instructure by 100.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

