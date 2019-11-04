Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $67.10

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.10 and last traded at $70.52, with a volume of 390730 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NSP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Insperity from $147.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price target on shares of Insperity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.25.

Get Insperity alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $248,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 679,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,082,982.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,253 shares of company stock worth $1,024,909. 6.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in Insperity by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Insperity by 279.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity Company Profile (NYSE:NSP)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.