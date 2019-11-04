Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) will announce its Q3 2019 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Insight Enterprises has set its FY19 guidance at $4.85-4.95 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 2.40%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Insight Enterprises to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $62.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $62.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NSIT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley set a $79.00 price target on Insight Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.