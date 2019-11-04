Insight 2811 Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Insight 2811 Inc. decreased its position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 13.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 53.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,587,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,894,000 after purchasing an additional 900,317 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 195.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,429,000 after purchasing an additional 868,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,966,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,118,000 after purchasing an additional 606,976 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 779.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 672,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,665,000 after purchasing an additional 596,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 97.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,184,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,137,000 after purchasing an additional 583,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAP traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.71. The company had a trading volume of 450,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,562. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $67.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.37 and its 200 day moving average is $56.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Brian Tabolt sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $103,915.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,052.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Molson Coors Brewing to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.64.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

