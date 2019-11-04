Insight 2811 Inc. Purchases 121 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Insight 2811 Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 771,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,730,000 after acquiring an additional 34,548 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 762,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,259,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 645,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,746,000 after buying an additional 19,064 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 489,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,221,000 after buying an additional 101,677 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWO traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $202.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,929. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $156.03 and a 12 month high of $207.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

