Insight 2811 Inc. Makes New Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,100 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000. Electronic Arts comprises 0.6% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,502,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,709 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $481,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,888,300.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $845,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,378,376. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $121.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.77.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $2.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.61. The company had a trading volume of 90,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,942. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.91 and a 52 week high of $108.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.79.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

