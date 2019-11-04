Insider Selling: Visa Inc (NYSE:V) CEO Sells $1,244,530.00 in Stock

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $180.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $121.60 and a 12 month high of $187.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.77. The company has a market cap of $354.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94.
Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 4.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 63,420 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 7.2% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 9.8% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 445,469 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $76,625,000 after buying an additional 39,592 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 10.6% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 4.1% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
Read More: Which market index is the best?
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.