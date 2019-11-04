Insider Selling: Visa Inc (NYSE:V) CEO Sells $1,244,530.00 in Stock

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $180.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $121.60 and a 12 month high of $187.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.77. The company has a market cap of $354.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush set a $187.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 4.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 63,420 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 7.2% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 9.8% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 445,469 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $76,625,000 after buying an additional 39,592 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 10.6% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 4.1% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

