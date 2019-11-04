Insider Selling: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Sells $741,149.50 in Stock

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $741,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $313.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.85 and its 200-day moving average is $236.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a PE ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Tesla Inc has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $379.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $2.28. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Tesla by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Tesla by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Tesla by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 994 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in Tesla by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 110 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Tesla by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $324.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Tesla from $386.00 to $372.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.32.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

