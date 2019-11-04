Insider Selling: SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) Major Shareholder Sells 8,233 Shares of Stock

SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) major shareholder Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 8,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $82,494.66. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ:SHSP traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.03. SharpSpring Inc has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 million. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 57.95% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SharpSpring Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHSP. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in SharpSpring during the second quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SharpSpring during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SharpSpring by 47.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SharpSpring during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SharpSpring by 14.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.
About SharpSpring
SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc in December 2015.
