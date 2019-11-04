Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) EVP Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.10, for a total transaction of $2,785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 900,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,016,726.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.66, for a total transaction of $2,467,920.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.66, for a total transaction of $2,527,920.00.

PANW stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $234.02. The company had a trading volume of 773,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $160.08 and a 1 year high of $260.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 371.46 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.97.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The network technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $805.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 186,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,090,000 after purchasing an additional 39,057 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $756,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,590 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $307.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.74.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

