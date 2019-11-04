Insider Selling: NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Director Sells $460,612.97 in Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) Director Sharon Dowdall sold 64,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $460,612.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,647.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $7.21 on Monday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $7.95.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 4.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,135,817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,543,000 after buying an additional 645,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the second quarter valued at about $63,913,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 16.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,017,220 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,471,000 after buying an additional 1,016,752 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 11.6% during the second quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,573,905 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,852,000 after buying an additional 684,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 21.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,103,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,252,000 after buying an additional 724,307 shares during the period.

NG has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley set a $9.00 price target on shares of NovaGold Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

