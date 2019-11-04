Insider Selling: NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Director Sells $460,612.97 in Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) Director Sharon Dowdall sold 64,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $460,612.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,647.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $7.21 on Monday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $7.95.
NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).
NG has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley set a $9.00 price target on shares of NovaGold Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.
NovaGold Resources Company Profile
NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
