Insider Selling: Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) VP Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $471,380.00.

Natus Medical stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.56. 7,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.71. Natus Medical Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.71.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $123.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.75 million. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on NTUS shares. TheStreet raised Natus Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.