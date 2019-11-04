Insider Selling: MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Vice Chairman Sells $1,227,772.40 in Stock

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Vice Chairman Patrick Sinks sold 88,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $1,227,772.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,882,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,104,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patrick Sinks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Patrick Sinks sold 72,364 shares of MGIC Investment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $1,014,543.28.

Shares of MTG opened at $13.76 on Monday. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.36.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 55.08%. The firm had revenue of $318.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 13.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 524.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares during the period. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

