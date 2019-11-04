Insider Selling: Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,119 shares in the company, valued at $8,993,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MA traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $276.33. 3,724,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,520,335. The company has a market capitalization of $280.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.33. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $171.89 and a one year high of $293.69.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $315.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Mastercard from $288.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Mastercard from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercard from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.41.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,012,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,785,021,000 after buying an additional 367,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,876,196,000 after buying an additional 297,230 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 12.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,943,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,640,576,000 after buying an additional 1,548,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,929,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,684,811,000 after buying an additional 640,063 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,394,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,014,114,000 after buying an additional 91,436 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.