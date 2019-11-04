Insider Selling: Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) EVP Sells $276,112.16 in Stock

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) EVP David C. Robinson sold 4,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $276,112.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,184 shares in the company, valued at $977,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $57.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.46. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $40.54 and a one year high of $61.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 950.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 950.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

