Insider Selling: Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Director Sells $1,707,900.00 in Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $1,707,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,995.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Fabrinet stock opened at $58.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.71 and its 200-day moving average is $52.23. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $62.31.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.22 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 190,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Fabrinet to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Northland Securities raised Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $70.00 price objective on Fabrinet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

