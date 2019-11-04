Insider Selling: Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Director Sells $1,707,900.00 in Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $1,707,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,995.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Fabrinet stock opened at $58.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.71 and its 200-day moving average is $52.23. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $62.31.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.22 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Fabrinet to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Northland Securities raised Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $70.00 price objective on Fabrinet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.
Fabrinet Company Profile
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.
Read More: Management Fee
Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.