Insider Selling: Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $94,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 255,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

EBMT opened at $19.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $121.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88. Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $18.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 63,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 261.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 20,554.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EBMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

