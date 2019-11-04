Insider Selling: Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) EVP Sells 6,837 Shares of Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 6,837 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $438,593.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ CBSH traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $65.75. 27,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,627. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $67.94. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.43.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.34% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,844,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,536,000 after buying an additional 330,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,391,000 after buying an additional 26,690 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,235,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,695,000 after purchasing an additional 90,176 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,056,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,055,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2,682.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 974,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 939,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.57.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

