Insider Selling: Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) CFO Sells $141,960.00 in Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $141,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at $627,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Spencer Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

On Monday, September 30th, Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $163,800.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $169,195.00.

AAWW stock opened at $23.10 on Monday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $60.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average is $34.94. The stock has a market cap of $567.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.18.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.60). Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $648.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.