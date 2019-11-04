Insider Selling: Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) CEO Sells 28,081 Shares of Stock

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) CEO Joshua Levine sold 28,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $73,291.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,074.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Joshua Levine sold 18,023 shares of Accuray stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $49,022.56.

Shares of ARAY traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $2.76. 646,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,932. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.83 million, a P/E ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46. Accuray Incorporated has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $5.40.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Accuray had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARAY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Accuray by 376.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Accuray in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Accuray by 1,511.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 28,158 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accuray in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Accuray by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 27,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARAY shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Accuray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 price target on shares of Accuray and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

