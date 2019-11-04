Insider Buying: PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) Director Buys 3,474 Shares of Stock

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) Director James Estey bought 3,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,370.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 860,265 shares in the company, valued at C$11,235,060.90.

James Estey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 30th, James Estey bought 10,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$130,100.00.

Shares of PSK stock opened at C$13.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$16.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd has a 12-month low of C$11.99 and a 12-month high of C$20.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.08.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd will post 0.3296627 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 174.11%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PSK shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.50 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. GMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.25 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.96.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

