Inscription Capital LLC Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,981 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Target by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Target from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 target price on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $413,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,478 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,363 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.84. 1,384,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,074,340. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $114.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $18.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Target declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

