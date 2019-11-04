Inscription Capital LLC Raises Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.3% of Inscription Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 3,457.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,005,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,327,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,916,000 after buying an additional 44,258 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,431,000 after buying an additional 25,410 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after buying an additional 1,280,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,952,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,632,392,000 after buying an additional 478,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $2.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $234.95. 976,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658,306. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $238.99. The firm has a market cap of $256.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.66.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $5,203,552.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,839,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

