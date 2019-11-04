Inscription Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Inscription Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,681 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Mplx by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPLX traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.74. 48,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,332. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Mplx had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.59%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mplx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

In related news, CEO Gary R. Heminger acquired 42,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $1,157,868.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,564.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Garry L. Peiffer acquired 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $513,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,444.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 79,400 shares of company stock worth $2,159,808 in the last quarter.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

